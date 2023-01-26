Bengals return to Kansas City for another AFC title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Bengals are headed back to Kansas City for the second straight year for the AFC championship game, hoping to replicate the success they’ve had over the past 13 months against the Chiefs. Cincinnati has won the past three matchups between the burgeoning rivals, including last year’s AFC title game. In that one, the Bengals rallied from an early 21-3 deficit for an overtime victory and a spot in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes, who is 0-3 against Bengals counterpart Joe Burrow, expects to play after sustaining a high ankle sprain in last week’s divisional win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.