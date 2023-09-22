Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was back to practice ahead of Monday’s showdown with the Rams

CINCINNATI (AP) — Quarterback Joe Burrow was back in practice ahead of Monday’s nights game against the Los Angeles Rams. Burrow walked to the practice field in full pads and afterward the team listed him as having limited participation in the session. Burrow aggravated the right calf strain he suffered early in training camp in last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Talking to reporters on Thursday, Burrow said he was day to day and didn’t know at that point if he’d be able to play.

