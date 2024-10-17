Bengals QB Joe Burrow seeking first career win in Cleveland against Deshaun Watson, reeling Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Burrow seemingly has it all with elite skills and a massive contract. However, he doesn’t have a win in Cleveland. Cincinnati’s quarterback is 0-3 on the road against the Browns heading into Sunday’s matchup between the in-state AFC North rivals. The Bengals haven’t won in Cleveland since 2017, when Burrow was a sophomore at Ohio State before transferring to LSU. The Browns have lost four straight and have the NFL’s worst offense. Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s erratic play has led to calls for coach Kevin Stefanski to bench him. The Browns will get a lift this week with the return of running back Nick Chubb, who’ll make his debut after reconstructive knee surgery.

