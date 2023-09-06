Bengals QB Joe Burrow says he’s on track to play in Sunday’s opener against Cleveland

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went full speed in practice and said he’s on track to play in Sunday’s opener at Cleveland after a calf injury sidelined him for most of the preseason. Burrow said he’s still taking it day by day but he’s “in a good spot” to be ready to play. The 26-year-old Pro Bowler hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground while scrambling out of the pocket on July 27. He rode off the field in a medical cart. He finally returned to practice a week ago after missing more than a month.

