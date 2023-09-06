Bengals QB Joe Burrow says he’s on track to play in Sunday’s opener against Cleveland

By MITCH STACY The Associated Press
FILE - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) performs a drill during the NFL football team's training camp, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Cincinnati. Burrow was back at practice on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, more than a month after he was sidelined by strained right calf muscle.(AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Dean]

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow went full speed in practice and said he’s on track to play in Sunday’s opener at Cleveland after a calf injury sidelined him for most of the preseason. Burrow said he’s still taking it day by day but he’s “in a good spot” to be ready to play. The 26-year-old Pro Bowler hobbled on one leg and then went to the ground while scrambling out of the pocket on July 27. He rode off the field in a medical cart. He finally returned to practice a week ago after missing more than a month.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.