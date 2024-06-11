Bengals QB Joe Burrow not rushing rehab of his surgically repaired wrist

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has dealt with multiple injuries in his first four years in the NFL, so he’s learned plenty about what it takes to come back from them. And he knows not to rush the rehab process. That’s why he’s taking it slow this summer with his surgically repaired right wrist. Burrow is throwing during the team’s mandatory minicamp, but he knows the goal is to be healed and ready by the opening of training camp in late July. After pushing through the difficult spots while rehabbing in the past, Burrow says he’s being more patient and methodical this time.

