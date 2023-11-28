Bengals QB Joe Burrow has right wrist surgery, expected to make full recovery

By The Associated Press
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands on the sidelines during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Dean)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeffrey Dean]

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist. In a statement, the Bengals said the procedure went as planned and Burrow is expected to make a complete recovery. The franchise quarterback was lost for the season when he injured his wrist during a 34-20 loss at Baltimore on Nov. 16. Backup Jake Browning started in his place Sunday as the Bengals lost their third game in a row, 16-10 to the Steelers.

