Bengals QB Joe Burrow has right wrist surgery, expected to make full recovery

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right wrist. In a statement, the Bengals said the procedure went as planned and Burrow is expected to make a complete recovery. The franchise quarterback was lost for the season when he injured his wrist during a 34-20 loss at Baltimore on Nov. 16. Backup Jake Browning started in his place Sunday as the Bengals lost their third game in a row, 16-10 to the Steelers.

