Bengals promote QBs coach Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator to replace Brian Callahan

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t need to search far and wide to find their next offensive coordinator. The franchise simply promoted quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher. Pitcher was formally handed the job one day after Brian Callahan left to take the head coaching gig with the Tennessee Titans. The 37-year-old Pitcher just finished his eighth season on Cincy’s coaching staff. He spent the past four seasons as Joe Burrow’s position coach after previously serving as assistant QBs coach (2019) and offensive assistant (2016-18). He calls the promotion “the ideal scenario” because he’s “had the luxury of growing up here.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.