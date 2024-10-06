Bengals OT Amarius Mims carted off the field with a left leg injury

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati right tackle Amarius Mims was carted off the field Sunday with a left ankle injury. His return was questionable. Mims, the Bengals’ first-round draft pick in 2024, was injured in the third quarter on a running play to Chase Brown against the Baltimore Ravens. He had to be helped up and into the cart. Mims was moved into a starting role when right tackle Trent Brown was lost to a season-ending knee injury two weeks ago. Cody Ford replaced Mims on Sunday.

