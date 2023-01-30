Bengals’ Ossai laments late hit in AFC title loss to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joseph Ossai stood in front of his clean-out locker inside Arrowhead Stadium, Bengals teammate B.J. Hill standing by him for support, and lamented a mistake that will no doubt haunt the defensive end for the rest of his career. It was his 15-yard penalty for a late hit on Patrick Mahomes that put the Kansas City Chiefs within range of the winning field goal in a 23-20 victory in Sunday night’s AFC title game. Ossai stood bravely in front of his locker room afterward, answering questions from reporters, while many of his teammates gathered around him for support.

