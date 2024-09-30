Bengals offense starting to click entering Week 5 showdown against rival Ravens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Despite their 1-3 start, the Cincinnati Bengals are starting to play better with a big challenge set for next week. Joe Burrow is back to making smart decisions, displaying poise in the pocket along with accuracy. Ja’Marr Chase again resembles one of the league’s top playmakers after an offseason filled with contract distractions, and running mate Tee Higgins is rounding into form after missing the first two weeks with an injury. And then there’s the Bengals running game. Chase Brown picked up 80 yards on 15 carries and ran for the first two touchdowns of his career in Sunday’s 34-24 win over Carolina, while Zack Moss added 51 yards on the ground and caught four passes for 27 yards and a score.

