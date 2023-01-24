Bengals O-line subs stay ready ahead of AFC title game

CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals coach Zac Taylor says he never doubted the backups on the offensive line could do the job. And he’s got confidence that the same line can handle the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game Sunday. But nobody would have blamed Taylor if he had been a little queasy about the situation. The Bengals were going into snowy Buffalo with three replacements on their offensive line. But the reconstituted line allowed quarterback Joe Burrow to pick apart the Bills in a 27-10 in a divisional-round playoff game last Sunday.

