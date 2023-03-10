Bengals may look to upgrade secondary, O-line in free agency

The Bengals retooled their offensive line with three free agents last year, but ran into depth problems in the playoffs because of injuries. So they may look to add some help there. Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell and Eli Apple are starters in the secondary, so Cincinnati could be scrambling to fill the holes if the players decide to sign elsewhere. The cost of any free-agent decisions by the Bengals will have to be weighed against a pending contract extension for quarterback Joe Burrow. The team hopes to get that done this summer.

