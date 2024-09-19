Bengals looking for first win as they host Washington in Monday night matchup

After losing a 26-25 heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs last week, the Cincinnati Bengals are 0-2 and looking for their first win in a Monday night matchup against the Washington Commanders. Washington is led by 2023 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels, who has 410 yards passing in his first two games but is still seeking his first touchdown toss. Daniels was 23 for 29 for 226 yards in last week’s 21-18 win over the New York Giants but was sacked five times.

