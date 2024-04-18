Bengals likely to look for an offensive tackle and run-stopping defensive lineman in the NFL draft

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals went into the free agency period with explosive plays in mind. They need to have more of them on offense and allow fewer on defense. That overarching theme is expected to carry over to the draft in which the Bengals have the 18th overall pick and nine more in the remaining six rounds. That could mean an offensive tackle for the who can help keep franchise quarterback Joe Burrow off the ground, a run-stopping D-lineman, a wide receiver or just the best player available.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.