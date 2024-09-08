Bengals have issues beyond Ja’Marr Chase’s holdout in dud of a season opener

By JEFF WALLNER The Associated Press
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) is tackled by New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers (5) after catching a pass during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Dean]

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ja’Marr Chase’s holdout and limited preseason practice time were hardly the only issues for the Cincinnati Bengals in their dud of a season opener. Chase took the field Sunday against the New England Patriots after leaving everyone guessing about whether he would. The star receiver missed all of training camp while pursuing a lucrative contract extension. But turnovers and poor tackling were just as responsible for the Bengals’ 16-10 loss to the Patriots. It was their latest poor start to a season under coach Zac Taylor, who has yet to go better than 1-1 over his first two games in six seasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.