Bengals have issues beyond Ja’Marr Chase’s holdout in dud of a season opener

CINCINNATI (AP) — Ja’Marr Chase’s holdout and limited preseason practice time were hardly the only issues for the Cincinnati Bengals in their dud of a season opener. Chase took the field Sunday against the New England Patriots after leaving everyone guessing about whether he would. The star receiver missed all of training camp while pursuing a lucrative contract extension. But turnovers and poor tackling were just as responsible for the Bengals’ 16-10 loss to the Patriots. It was their latest poor start to a season under coach Zac Taylor, who has yet to go better than 1-1 over his first two games in six seasons.

