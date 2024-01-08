Bengals get to brink of playoffs without Burrow but now face decisions on many free agents

CINCINNATI (AP) — Backup quarterback Jake Browning had some great moments, but the Cincinnati Bengals just weren’t the same in 2023 without Joe Burrow. With Burrow sidelined for the last seven games with a wrist injury, Browning went 4-3 as the starter. Cincinnati was in playoff contention until losing back-to-back games against the Steelers and Chiefs in late December. The Bengals have a long list of 2024 free agents and will have to make some decisions about which players will be let go. Topping the list are receivers Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.