Bengals eliminated from playoff contention with loss to Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals blew an early 10-point lead and were eliminated from playoff contention in a 25-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. They had a chance to tie the game in the closing minutes, but the Chiefs got back-to-back sacks on the final series by Cincinnati to help put the game away. The Bengals had a roller-coaster season that included a season-ending wrist injury to franchise quarterback Joe Burrow. Backup Jake Browning led the Bengals to three straight wins that kept them in playoff contention. But Cincinnati has lost two straight since then to fall to 8-8.

