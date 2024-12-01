Bengals defense flops again in 44-38 loss to Steelers

CINCINNATI (AP) — It was more of the same for the Cincinnati Bengals. Another dismal defensive performance that has the team talking about offseason changes. Cincinnati almost assuredly will miss the playoffs for the second straight year after it lost 44-38 to Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Joe Burrow passed for 309 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough for the 4-8 Bengals. Cincinnati’s defense has allowed 34 or more points six times, including four of the past five games. The Bengals are averaging an NFL-high 30.3 points per game against teams with a .500 or better record this season, and they are 0-7 in those games.

