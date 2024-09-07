Bengals could be without WRs Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on Sunday against the Patriots

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals could be without their top two receivers, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, in the Sunday opener against the Patriots. Chase, who had limited participation in preseason camp as he awaits an expected contract extension, is listed as questionable. He was a full participant in practice on Friday and told reporters that he and the team are close to reaching a deal. Higgins is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Chase has two years remaining on his current contract but wants to become one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.

