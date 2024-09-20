Bengals cornerback calls Commanders offense ‘simple’ and similar to those run in college

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt called the Washington Commanders’ offense simple and similar to those run in college. Taylor-Britt was asked about Jayden Daniels and said offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury does not ask the rookie quarterback to do much other than short, quick throws. Kingsbury on Thursday said he had not heard the comments but that Taylor-Britt was entitled to his opinion. Daniels has completed 75.5% of his passes through his first two NFL games. Washington visits Cincinnati on Monday night.

