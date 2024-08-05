Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he’ll play regulars in first preseason game, including QB Joe Burrow

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he expects to play some starters in the opening preseason game against Tampa Bay on Saturday. That includes quarterback Joe Burrow, who has appeared in a preseason game just once in four previous NFL seasons, mostly because of injuries. Taylor said he’s not sure how many or how long his starters will play. He’ll be down a few players on defense, including Cam Sample, who is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon.

