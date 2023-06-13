Bengals’ Burrow quiet on contract talks as minicamp opens

CINCINNATI (AP) — The question isn’t if Joe Burrow will be among the NFL’s highest-paid players. The question is when. The 2022 Pro Bowler and 2021 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year is in negotiations with the Cincinnati Bengals on a long-term contract extension. After the Bengals ended their first practice of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, the franchise’s quarterback had no desire to provide an update to reporters on those contract talks.

