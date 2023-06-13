Bengals’ Burrow quiet on contract talks as minicamp opens

By KEITH JENKINS The Associated Press
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during practice at the team's NFL football training facility in Cincinnati, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Dean]

CINCINNATI (AP) — The question isn’t if Joe Burrow will be among the NFL’s highest-paid players. The question is when. The 2022 Pro Bowler and 2021 AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year is in negotiations with the Cincinnati Bengals on a long-term contract extension. After the Bengals ended their first practice of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, the franchise’s quarterback had no desire to provide an update to reporters on those contract talks.

