Bengals bolster defense, add Sheldon Rankins and Vonn Bell, AP sources say

Two people familiar with the contracts say the Cincinnati Bengals have agreed on contracts with defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins and safety Vonn Bell. Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deals haven’t been finalized. Rankins gets a $26 million, two-year deal. He had six sacks in 2023 in his only season with Houston. Rankins spent his first five seasons in New Orleans and two with the Jets before going to the Texans. Bell receives a one-year, $6 million contract to return to Cincinnati after one season in Carolina. Bell spent three seasons with the Bengals after starting his career in New Orleans.

