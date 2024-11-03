Bengals bench WR Jermaine Burton for 41-24 victory over Raiders

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals scratched Jermaine Burton after the rookie receiver was expected to take on an expanded role in their game against Las Vegas. It was unclear exactly why Burton was benched. Coach Zac Taylor described the decision as “a necessary step.” With Tee Higgins sidelined by a quad injury, the 23-year-old Burton was in line for a bigger role in the matchup with the Raiders. Burton has two catches for 88 yards in seven games in his first NFL season. He faced questions about his character and makeup before he was selected by Cincinnati in the third round of the draft, but Bengals coaches and teammates had spoken highly of his play and development of late.

