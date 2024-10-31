Bengals and Raiders are trying to keep their seasons from slipping away

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Dean]

The Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to rebound from their worst loss of the season when they host the 2-6 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Turnovers and the Bengals’ continuing inability to run the ball allowed the Philadelphia Eagles to cruise to a 37-17 win. That broke a two-game winning streak for Cincinnati. Las Vegas has lost its past four. The Raiders fell to Kansas City 27-20 last Sunday.

