Bengals and Raiders are trying to keep their seasons from slipping away

The Cincinnati Bengals have a chance to rebound from their worst loss of the season when they host the 2-6 Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Turnovers and the Bengals’ continuing inability to run the ball allowed the Philadelphia Eagles to cruise to a 37-17 win. That broke a two-game winning streak for Cincinnati. Las Vegas has lost its past four. The Raiders fell to Kansas City 27-20 last Sunday.

