Bengals and kicker Evan McPherson agree to a 3-year, $16.5 million contract extension

CINCINNATI (AP) — “Money Mac” is getting paid. Cincinatti Bengals kicker Evan McPherson has agreed to a three-year, $16.5 million contract extension that eliminates any chance of him hitting free agency in March. McPherson earned the nickname “Money Mac” because of his penchant for making clutch kicks. McPherson’s agents at New York-based Sportstars Inc. say he will earn $10 million in new money in 2025. That’s nearly 10 times his base salary of $1,055,000 for 2024. McPherson was a fifth-round draft pick from Florida in 2021. McPherson has made 78 of 93 field-goal attempts in three seasons, including 21 from beyond 50 yards.

