Bengals and coach Zac Taylor visit the Titans and Brian Callahan needing to win

The Cincinnati Bengals are a win away from the franchise’s 400th in the regular season. They visit Tennessee in Bengals coach Zac Taylor’s first game against his former offensive coordinator in first-year Titans coach Brian Callahan. The Bengals need to win out to extend the franchise’s streak of winning seasons to four straight. These teams are former AFC Central rivals. The Bengals beat the Titans in a divisional playoff game in Tennessee in the 2021 season.

