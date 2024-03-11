Bengals agree to deals with Zack Moss, Geno Stone, will release Joe Mixon, AP sources say

Two people familiar with the contracts tell The Associated Press the Cincinnati Bengals have agreed on two-year deals with running back Zack Moss and safety Geno Stone. The team also is releasing Joe Mixon, according to another person with knowledge of the team’s plans. The three people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the moves haven’t been finalized. Moss is getting a two-year, $8 million deal. Stone agreed on a two-year, $15 million deal. Mixon led the Bengals with 1,034 yards rushing and nine touchdowns last season. Moss had 794 yards rushing and five touchdowns for Indianapolis last year.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.