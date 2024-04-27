Bengals address needs on offensive and defensive lines in NFL draft, add a receiver for depth

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals used the NFL draft to take some of the pieces they believe were most needed to address weaknesses. The Bengals want to keep oft-sacked franchise quarterback Joe Burrow off the turf. Toward that end, they took huge Georgia offensive tackle Amarius Mims. To add depth to the interior of the defensive line, they got defensive tackles Kris Jenkins from Michigan and McKinnley Jackson from Texas A&M. With some uncertainly in its receiver ranks, Cincinnati added Alabama’s Jermaine Burton.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.