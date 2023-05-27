Benfica wins record 38th Portuguese league title on final day of season

By The Associated Press
Benfica's Rafa Silva celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Portuguese League last round soccer match between Benfica and Santa Clara at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Saturday, May 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Armando Franca]

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica has won its first Portuguese league title in four years after beating Santa Clara 3-0 on the final day of the season. FC Porto finished second at just two points behind after beating Guimaraes 3-0. It was Benfica’s record-extending 38th league title and its first since 2019.

