Benfica wins record 38th Portuguese league title on final day of season

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica has won its first Portuguese league title in four years after beating Santa Clara 3-0 on the final day of the season. FC Porto finished second at just two points behind after beating Guimaraes 3-0. It was Benfica’s record-extending 38th league title and its first since 2019.

