Benfica shows strength going into Champions League quarters

Few expected Benfica to make much of a run in the Champions League when it began its campaign in the third qualifying round in August. The Portuguese team was coming off a poor season by its standards and expectations were low. But now the traditional club is in great form and is seen by many as one of the teams to beat in Europe entering the decisive stages of the Champions League. Benfica advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Club Brugge 7-1 on aggregate and looks likely to pose a tough test for any opponent in the next round.

