Benfica routs Brugge, reaches Champions League quarterfinals

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica continued its good run with a comfortable 5-1 win over Club Brugge to seal its spot in the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the second straight season. The Portuguese team advanced 7-1 on aggregate following its 2-0 win in the first leg in Belgium. Rafa Silva, João Mário and David Neres, scored a goal each. Gonçalo Ramos found the net twice. Benfica hadn’t made it to the last eight in consecutive seasons in more than five decades. It was eliminated by eventual runner-up Liverpool last year.
Benfica's Rafa Silva, third right, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Benfica and Club Brugge at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Armando Franca
