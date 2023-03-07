Benfica routs Brugge, reaches Champions League quarterfinals

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica continued its good run with a comfortable 5-1 win over Club Brugge to seal its spot in the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the second straight season. The Portuguese team advanced 7-1 on aggregate following its 2-0 win in the first leg in Belgium. Rafa Silva, João Mário and David Neres, scored a goal each. Gonçalo Ramos found the net twice. Benfica hadn’t made it to the last eight in consecutive seasons in more than five decades. It was eliminated by eventual runner-up Liverpool last year.

