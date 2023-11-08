Benfica fans throw flares toward Sociedad supporters at Champions League match

SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — The Champions League match between Real Sociedad and Benfica was briefly interrupted early in the second half after Benfica fans threw flares toward Sociedad supporters. The Benfica fans located in an upper section at Reale Arena threw the flares downward. Some hit Sociedad fans and others went near the field. There were no immediate reports of injuries. English referee Anthony Taylor talked to the match delegate and messages were relayed through the stadium’s loudspeakers asking the Benfica fans to stop throwing the flares. The match was stopped for only a few seconds. More flares were thrown later and some Benfica players asked the fans to stop throwing them.

