Benfica beats Brugge to extend Champions League unbeaten run

BRUGGE, Belgium (AP) — João Mário scored from the penalty spot and substitute David Neres added a second goal with three minutes left as Benfica took a step toward the Champions League quarterfinals with a 2-0 at Club Brugge in the first leg of their last 16 tie. Benfica players’ superior technical skills were on display throughout the evening and they made the most of nearly every possession to create danger. They could have left the Flanders city with even more room to breathe but a bit of clumsiness up front cost them extra goals. João Mário put the visitors in the lead after 51 minutes and Neres made the most of a defensive error to seal the win with a clinical finish. Brugge will travel to Lisbon for the return leg on March 7.

