Benefield propels Kennesaw State to 28-12 victory D-II’s Lincoln (CA)

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Michael Benefield rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns to power Kennesaw State to a 28-12 victory over Division II-member Lincoln (CA). Benefield’s scoring runs covered 5 yards in the first quarter and 20 yards in the second, giving Kennesaw State (2-5) a 14-0 lead at halftime. Preston Daniels ran it in from 2 yards out in the third quarter to up the Owls’ lead to 21-0. TJ Goodwin answered with two straight touchdown passes — a 7-yarder to Teriq Phillips and a 12-yarder to Shamon Gennes — to get the Oaklanders within 21-12 after two two-point conversions failed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.