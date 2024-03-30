Benches clear during Blue Jays-Rays game after Cabrera, Caballero exchange words

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Benches cleared at the end of the seventh inning of Saturday’s game between the Blue Jays and Rays when Toronto pitcher Génesis Cabrera exchanged words with José Caballero and shoved the Tampa Bay shortstop. Tempers flared after Caballero singled to drive in a run and continued around the bases on third baseman Justin Turner’s throwing error. Right-fielder George Springer ran down the errant throw and threw to shortstop Bo Bichette, who easily tagged Caballero out at third base for the final out of the inning. Cabera and Caballero came together as the play concluded and exchanged words. The Blue Jays reliever shoved the infielder, teammates spilled out of each dugout but no punches were thrown.

