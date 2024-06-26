Benches clear after Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz jaws with Jurickson Profar

By The Associated Press
San Diego Padres' Manny Machado, center, stands with other members of the Padres in front of Washington Nationals during an at-bat for Padres' Jurickson Profar during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 25, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregory Bull]

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A wild scene unfolded when the Nationals and Padres benches cleared in the first inning after Washington catcher Keibert Ruiz jawed at San Diego’s Jurickson Profar and put a hand on his shoulder just before his at-bat. Manny Machado, who was on deck, then put a hand Ruiz’s shoulder as he got in between them, and players and coaches from both teams swarmed onto the field. The Nationals apparently felt that Profar trolled them after hitting a walk-off two-run single in the 10th inning in a 7-6 win the night before. The Nationals intentionally walked MLB hits leader Luis Arraez to get to Profar, and then Hunter Harvey threw a knockdown pitch.

