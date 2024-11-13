Benazzi, Robinson and Rinaldo vying for the most powerful position in world rugby

The most powerful position in rugby will be filled in the election for the next chairman of the sport’s global governing body in Dublin on Thursday. Former France No. 8 Abdelatif Benazzi, former Australia flanker Brett Robinson and former Italy lock Andrea Rinaldo are the three candidates to succeed Bill Beaumont. Beaumont is stepping down after eight years in the role at World Rugby. If Robinson or the Morocco-born Benazzi wins, rugby will have its first non-European chairman. The winning ticket needs to secure a majority of the 52 votes on the World Rugby Council.

