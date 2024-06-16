Benavidez unanimously outpoints Gvozdyk for interim WBC light heavyweight belt

LAS VEGAS (AP) — David Benavidez unanimously outpointed Oleksandr Gvozdyk on Saturday night to win the interim WBC light heavyweight belt. Don Trella scored the fight 119-109, Dave Moretti had it 117-111, and Zachary Young scored it 116-112. Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs), who said afterward he suffered a cut over his left eye during training camp and was fighting with torn tendon in his right hand, was making his light heavyweight debut. Benavidez — at 27, 10 years younger than Gvozdyk (20-2) — didn’t seem to be affected by moving up a weight class from super middleweight. Benavidez controlled much of the fight, playing the role of aggressor, while keeping Gvozdyk backpedaling and playing defense.

