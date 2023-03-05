Ben Yedder scores twice as Monaco draws 2-2 at Troyes

PARIS (AP) — Wissam Ben Yedder has scored twice in the French league but could not prevent Monaco from drawing 2-2 at struggling Troyes and losing points in the race for the Champions League. Fighting with second-placed Marseille for the runner-up spot behind PSG, Monaco remained in third place, one point behind its southern rival. Runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain has an 11-point lead over Marseille, which played later at Rennes. Marseille travels to Brittany on the back of a shock elimination in the French Cup midweek that followed a bitter 3-0 home loss to PSG, which dented its hopes of winning the French league title.

