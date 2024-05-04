Ben Yedder scores 2 in Monaco’s 4-1 win as Champions League beckons. Rival Brest draws 0-0

PARIS (AP) — Wissam Ben Yedder has scored twice to approach 100 league goals for Monaco as the Principality side beat rock-bottom Clermont 4-1 and moved even closer to qualifying directly for the Champions League. Second-place Monaco is four points ahead of third-place Brest after the Brittany-based side’s 0-0 home draw against Nantes. The top three qualify directly for the Champions League with the side finishing in fourth spot — currently Lille — going into the qualifying rounds. Lille hosts Lyon on Monday. Ben Yedder has now reached 97 league goals since joining Monaco five years ago. Le Havre beat Strasbourg 3-1 and Metz lost 3-2 at home to Rennes in other matches.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.