Ben Yedder in terrific form as Monaco chases PSG

Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder has quickly recovered from the disappointment of being left out by France coach Didier Deschamps for the World Cup. Since the league resumed at the end of December, the former Toulouse and Sevilla forward has scored eight goals and has embodied Monaco’s resurgence as the club bids for a Champions League berth. Last weekend, Ben Yedder moved up to 14 goals for the season following his brace in a 3-1 win over leader Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco has moved up to third place.

