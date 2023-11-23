Ben Stokes to skip the Indian Premier League in 2024 to manage workload after knee surgery

CHENNAI, India (AP) — The Chennai Super Kings say England test captain Ben Stokes has made himself unavailable for the 2024 Indian Premier League “to manage his workload and fitness.” Stokes said during the recently completed Cricket World Cup that he would be undergoing left knee surgery after the tournament in an effort to be fit for England’s five-test tour of India. That series starts Jan. 25. He also wants to play a part in England’s title defense of the Twenty20 World Cup in the United States and the Caribbean in June. That takes place after the IPL. The Chennai Super Kings says its “management is supportive of Ben in his decision to manage his workload.”

