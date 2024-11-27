Ben Stokes opted out of IPL bidding to prolong international cricket career with England

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — England test captain Ben Stokes says he opted out of the bidding in the Indian Premier League to prioritize playing international cricket in what he described as the “back end” of his career. Stokes sat out the lucrative IPL this year to ease his workload following knee problems and was a notable absentee in the auction for the 2025 edition. Stokes is one of cricket’s biggest stars and could have commanded a huge fee. His contract was worth $2 million with Chennai Super Kings for last season but his priorities lie elsewhere now. Stokes tells the BBC that “looking after my body and looking after myself as much as I can is key.”

