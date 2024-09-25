Ben Stokes open to extending his white-ball career with England following McCullum appointment

CHESTER-LE-STREET, England (AP) — Ben Stokes’ white-ball career might not be over just yet. The England cricket great says he would be open to playing again for the ODI and T20 teams following the decision to put Brendon McCullum in charge of the limited-overs set-up as well as the test side. Stokes says “if I get the call saying, ‘Do you want to come and play?’ — it’s definitely going to be a ‘yes.'” England has launched a reboot of its white-ball teams to bring through the country’s next generation and Stokes says he would be happy to watch the youngsters take center stage if that’s what McCullum preferred.

