Ben Stokes ‘in a good place’ as he targets return for England vs. South Africa at Cricket World Cup

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Ben Stokes has declared himself ready to play in England’s crucial Cricket World Cup match against South Africa after missing the first three games because of injury. Stokes has been struggling with a hip problem sustained a week before the World Cup and missed the losses to New Zealand and Afghanistan, which came either side of a win over Bangladesh. England next faces the Proteas on Saturday with its title defense on the rocks. Stokes has told the BBC, “I think everything is pretty good. I am in a good place.”

