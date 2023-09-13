Ben Stokes hits 182 for highest ODI score by an England player to set up huge win over New Zealand

LONDON (AP) — Ben Stokes is in record-breaking form heading into the Cricket World Cup. Stokes clubbed 182 off 124 balls to make the highest score by an England player in one-day internationals. It set up the team’s 181-run win over New Zealand in the third match of the series at The Oval. England leads 2-1 with one match left in a World Cup warmup series. Stokes beat the previous best mark by an England player of 180 by Jason Roy against Australia in 2018. England made 368 all out and bowled out New Zealand for 187.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.