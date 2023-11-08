Ben Stokes’ first Cricket World Cup century helps England end losing streak with win vs. Netherlands

PUNE, India (AP) — Ben Stokes has scored his first World Cup century to help England finally end a five-game losing streak by beating the Netherlands by 160 runs. Stokes reached his hundred off just 78 balls and finished on 108 to help England reach 339-9 after his team opted to bat. Pace all-rounder Chris Woakes also scored 51 off 45 balls, and he and Stokes put on 129 runs to rescue England from a precarious 192-6. In reply, the Netherlands was all out for 179 in 37.2 overs. Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali took three wickets each for England, which climbed off the bottom of the table with a second win from eight games.

