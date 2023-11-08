Ben Stokes’ first Cricket World Cup century helps England end losing streak with win vs. Netherlands

By The Associated Press
England's Ben Stokes bats during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Australia and England in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mahesh Kumar A.]

PUNE, India (AP) — Ben Stokes has scored his first World Cup century to help England finally end a five-game losing streak by beating the Netherlands by 160 runs. Stokes reached his hundred off just 78 balls and finished on 108 to help England reach 339-9 after his team opted to bat. Pace all-rounder Chris Woakes also scored 51 off 45 balls, and he and Stokes put on 129 runs to rescue England from a precarious 192-6. In reply, the Netherlands was all out for 179 in 37.2 overs. Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali took three wickets each for England, which climbed off the bottom of the table with a second win from eight games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.