Ben Stokes expected to be fit for start of England’s test series in India but will not bowl

England test captain Ben Stokes is expected to be fit for the start of the five-test tour of India beginning Jan. 25 after being selected in a 16-man squad less than two weeks after undergoing left knee surgery. England director of cricket Rob Key says in a video call that Stokes will not bowl in the series. Key says Stokes’ surgery on Nov. 29 was a “success” and that the captain was on course to be ready for the first test in Hyderabad from Jan. 25-29. It will be England’s first test series since the retirement of veteran pacer Stuart Broad.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.