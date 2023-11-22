Ben Simmons out at least another week, Cam Thomas moves toward a return for the Brooklyn Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss at least another week with a pinched nerve in his lower back while Cam Thomas is improving from an ankle injury that has forced the Brooklyn Nets’ leading scorer to miss the last five games. The Nets said Wednesday that Simmons has improved after treatment and has begun light individual court work. The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft has missed the last six games after experiencing back problems for the third time in the three seasons since he came to Brooklyn. His status will be updated in a week to 10 days.

